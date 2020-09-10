Human rights lawyer George Bizos dies at 92

George Bizos passed away among his family yesterday afternoon in the small house that he built himself along with his famous vegetable garden at the back. He was 92. Bizos came to South Africa, with his father, at the age of 13 as a war refugee from German-occupied Greece. He trained as a lawyer where he befriended fellow pupil Nelson Mandela. A few years later Bizos was defending Mandela in court against charges of treason and sabotage. Bizos recalled Mandela in so called Rivonia trial of 1963 and 1964 that saw South Africa’s future president face the death penalty.
