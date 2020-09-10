Remembering George Bizos: A pillar of SA’s democracy







George Bizos passed away among his family yesterday afternoon, in the small house that he built himself, along with his famous vegetable garden at the back. He was 62. He trained as a lawyer where he befriended fellow pupil Nelson Mandela. A few years later Bizos was defending Mandela in court against charges of treason and sabotage. Bizos defended Mandela in the so called Rivonia trial of 1963 and 1964 that saw South Africa’s future president face the death penalty. Liliesleaf Trust CEO, Nicholas Wolpe joins CNBC Africa for more.