Afrimat Construction Index declines to 65.4 points in Q2

The Afrimat Construction Index has painted an expected grim picture of construction activity in South Africa during the second quarter. The report released this morning shows a decline to 65.4 points, well below 100, which is the base for the index. The figures come on the back of GDP data released on Tuesday, indicating that construction fared the worst of any sector, declining by more than 30 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2019. Roelof Botha, Economist and Head of the Afrimat Construction Index joins CNBC Africa for more….

