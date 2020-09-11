AGRF2020: Agriculture in the context of COVID

The AGRF is a forum for African agriculture, bringing together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture forward….
Partner Content
Brandcom
Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Brandcom
A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
Brandcom
EXPANSION OF GAUTENG RAPID RAIL INTEGRATED NETWORK TO CONNECT MORE PEOPLE AND PLACES
Through the operations of the Gautrain rapid rail link, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has demonstrated that the face of public transport...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -