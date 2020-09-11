MMC Matongo outlines on City of Joburg’s development plans post-COVID-19 lock-down

South Africa’s lock-down came at a time when its economy was already stretched to its limit. The gradual opening from Level 5 to level 2 has seen some improved movement but with many businesses that closed down and citizens with constraint income, how will we fair with our daily expenses such as tariffs? Does the City of Johannesburg have the sufficient budget to support its development plans? City of Johannesburg’s Finance MMC, Councilor Jolidee Matongo joins CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa to answer this question….