COVID-19 has disrupted the global business ecosystems with Africa’s hospitality industry not exempted from the effects of the pandemic. The Radisson Hotel Group with just under 100 hotels across Africa is aiming to grow that number to 150 in the next 5 years. Moyo Ogunseinde, Executive Director of Anchorage Leisures, the company that owns Radisson Blu Anchorage joins CNBC Africa for more.