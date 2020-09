The Central Bank of Nigeria says it aims to curtail inflation to a level conducive for sustainable growth, while its primary objective for monetary policy remains price and financial system stability. This comes just as Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari asked the Central bank of Nigeria to stop issuing foreign exchange for food and fertilizer imports. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the implications for Nigeria’s agriculture sector is Kola Masha, Managing Director, Baban Gona.