Mozambique’s headline inflation remained unchanged at 2.8 per cent year on year in August and S&P Global Ratings downgraded Ghana’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign ratings from B to B- as the COVID-19 pandemic will exacerbate the country’s fiscal challenges, with government debt increasing to over 70 per cent of GDP in 2020. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.