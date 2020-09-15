Ban Ki-Moon on how to build Africa’s resilience to climate change

As the Global Center on Adaptation extends its footprint to Africa, Chairman of the Board and the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how the GCA plans to operate in Africa.


