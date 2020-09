National carrier, RwandAir was among the first airlines in the continent to resume flights after over 4 months COVID-19 lock-downs back in August. Through what could be considered one of the most trying times in history for the aviation sector, CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO, Yvonne Makolo, for a Captains of Industry Special, where she discussed her experience navigating these unchartered waters; becoming an example for the region and what we should be expecting for the future of RwandAir….