Dumbing down Nigeria’s inflation dynamics

For the 12th month in a row, Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 13.22 per cent in the month of August while food inflation came in at 16 per cent according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Financial Derivatives says the full resumption of economic activity will lead to a shift in aggregate demand, they also expect Nigeria’s headline inflation to reach 14 per cent by the end of the year. Ige Olumayowa, Research Analyst at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for this conversation….