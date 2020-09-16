CBN to offer N148bn in today’s PMA

The Central Bank of Nigeria is scheduled to offer about 148 billion naira across the standard maturities at today’s Primary Market Auction. Traders at Access bank say they expect the auction to be oversubscribed while rates will slightly decline. The bank’s Team Lead of Currency Trading, Adamma Mbachu, joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for this conversation….


