Lock-downs all over the world have given a glimpse, of what a cleaner world would look like. According to management consulting firm Kearney, this should speed up the move toward renewable energy supply. The firm adds that the renewables industry can emerge from COVID-19, as one of the more confident sectors. In a South African context, the energy mix is especially needed, as Eskom is struggling to keep the lights on. Prashaen Reddy, Partner at Kearny joins CNBC Africa for more.