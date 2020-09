Retail-focused cryptocurrency exchange Luno, says the legality of Bitcoin and other crypto-assets varies significantly across Africa as over 60 per cent of African governments are yet to clarify their position. They also describe Africa as one of the most promising regions for the adoption of cryptocurrencies. Luno’s General Manager for Africa, Marius Reitz joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to discuss the state of crypto regulation on the continent.