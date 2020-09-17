Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP10 hosts Funke Bucknor-Obruthe

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe is a Nigerian entrepreneur and lawyer. She is the founder and CEO of Zapphaire Events and is regarded as one of Nigeria’s pioneering event planners. In this episode of Against All Odds, Peace Hyde explores how her love for event planning made her move from law to start Zapphaire Events, an independent event planning enterprise against all odds.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/
Partner Content
Brandcom
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform
Absa launched its online trade finance portal, Trade Management Online, in 2019
Brandcom
Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Brandcom
A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
