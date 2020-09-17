Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP10 hosts Funke Bucknor-Obruthe

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe is a Nigerian entrepreneur and lawyer. She is the founder and CEO of Zapphaire Events and is regarded as one of Nigeria’s pioneering event planners. In this episode of Against All Odds, Peace Hyde explores how her love for event planning made her move from law to start Zapphaire Events, an independent event planning enterprise against all odds.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/…