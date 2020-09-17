BanKable Insights EP4: Addressing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs

| Updated:
While the number of women operating their own business is increasing globally, women continue to face huge obstacles that stunt the growth of their businesses. In Sub-Saharan Africa, around 56 per cent of women entrepreneurs cite either unprofitability or lack of finance as a reason for closing their businesses. And of course, they remain under-represented in the technology sector while their start-ups see limited venture capital funding compared to their male counterparts. What can be done to rectify this? Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing in Africa and the Middle East, speaks to CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa….

