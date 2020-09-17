BanKable Insights EP4: Addressing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs

While the number of women operating their own business is increasing globally, women continue to face huge obstacles that stunt the growth of their businesses. In Sub-Saharan Africa, around 56 per cent of women entrepreneurs cite either unprofitability or lack of finance as a reason for closing their businesses. And of course, they remain under-represented in the technology sector while their start-ups see limited venture capital funding compared to their male counterparts. What can be done to rectify this? Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing in Africa and the Middle East, speaks to CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa….