The World Bank says the global agricultural markets have been less affected so far by the pandemic than industrial commodities. Prices of the main food commodities have declined by about 9 per cent since January. But disruptions to trade, distribution and supply chain raises concerns for food security. Nigeria recently gave four companies an emergency approval to import maize. Akinyinka Akintunde, Vice President; Financial Markets at AFEX Commodities Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.