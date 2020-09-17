UK’s Liam Fox shares his vision for global trade

The selection date for the new Director-General of the WTO is getting nearer, eight candidates are going head-to-head for the top position with nominations coming from Mexico, Moldova, Korea, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Africa – where we have 3 candidates. 58-year-old British Politician who has served as the UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade and was nominated by the United Kingdom for the role of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. Dr Liam Fox joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share his vision for global trade.


