In a couple of weeks, Nigeria will mark its diamond jubilee as it celebrates 60 years of independence. Opinion research think-tank; African Polling Institute says Bell Ihua, its recent report shows that 91 per cent of correspondents they surveyed say they are proud of being Nigerians, however, 54 per cent say they do not feel their voice counts in government’s decision making. Bell Ihua, CEO of the African Polling Institute joins CNBC Africa for more.