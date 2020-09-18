Reviewing Nigerian money markets

Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee will announce their policy decision next week, traders at UBA says they do not expect any change to the current policy rate. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is scheduled to conduct its September Bond Auction next Wednesday. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more….
