Reviewing Nigerian money markets

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee will announce their policy decision next week, traders at UBA says they do not expect any change to the current policy rate. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is scheduled to conduct its September Bond Auction next Wednesday. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more….

Partner Content

Brandcom

Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform

Brandcom Partner -
Absa launched its online trade finance portal, Trade Management Online, in 2019
Read more
Brandcom

Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain

Brandcom Partner -
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Read more
Brandcom

A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?

Brandcom Partner -
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved