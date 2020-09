The South African Reserve Bank has done a considerable amount of heavy lifting. This year alone, the repo rate was cut by 300 basis points. For many, it is no surprise that the bank decided to keep the rate unchanged, in its latest MPC meeting. In addition, the Reserve Bank has changed its forecast for GDP contraction in 2020, to 8.2 per cent. Investec Chief Economist, Annabel Bishop joins CNBC Africa for more.