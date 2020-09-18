Tracking the drivers shaping West Africa’s market space

How will the second-quarter contractions witnessed in Ghana and Nigeria play out in the capital markets going forward? Omotola Abimbola, Macro and Fixed Income Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for a recap of these two key West African Markets….
Partner Content
Brandcom
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform
Absa launched its online trade finance portal, Trade Management Online, in 2019
Brandcom
Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Brandcom
A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox