Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo says the tech sector received investments worth $377 million between 2018 and 2019. Osinbajo further noted that the focus of the Nigerian government on its digital sector is vital to its overall socio and economic wellbeing. However, the World Bank says for countries like Nigeria, the digital economy offers opportunities, but also brings risks of being left behind. Tliewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.