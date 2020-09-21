Gautrain: How the extension of the rapid rail system will spur growth in Gauteng

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

The construction and operation of the Gautrain system created jobs, enhanced the economy, and helped to establish the rail sector in Gauteng. The obvious next step is to assess the benefits that extensions to the rapid rail system could bring to the province. The Gautrain Management Agency has completed a feasibility study, and is waiting for approval from National Treasury. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters speaks to a panel of experts about the impact the proposed extensions will have on society and the economy as well as funding models that will make it possible….

Partner Content

Brandcom

The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates

Brandcom Partner -
Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
Read more
Brandcom

Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform

Brandcom Partner -
Absa launched its online trade finance portal, Trade Management Online, in 2019
Read more
Brandcom

Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain

Brandcom Partner -
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved