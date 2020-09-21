How COVID-19 has created new opportunities for SMMEs in the digital space

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on businesses world-wide. Small businesses face closure and tough times are still ahead as people find themselves with tighter budgets to work with. The pandemic also created a new opportunity for SMMEs to adapt to new ways of doing business. Joining a community by using an online platform opens opportunities to gain exposure and attract more customers. Linda Mwamba, CEO and Founder of Suki Suki Naturals is one such an entrepreneur who shares her experience with CNBC Africa.