PwC Nigeria: This is how the Common Reporting Standards affects Nigerians
Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service says the System Portal for the Automatic Exchange of Information and Common Reporting Standards has gone Live. The FIRS says it expects all Reporting Financial Institutions to file their reports on or before the 30th of this month. So what does this mean for your relationship with your financial institution? Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more