ABSA Insights Series: A look at commodities in 2020

The construction and operation of the Gautrain system created jobs, enhanced the economy, and helped to establish the rail sector in Gauteng. The obvious next step is to assess the benefits that extensions to the rapid rail system could bring to the province. The Gautrain Management Agency has completed a feasibility study, and is waiting for approval from National Treasury. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to a panel of experts about the impact the proposed extensions will have on society and the economy as well as funding models that will make it possible....