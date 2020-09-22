Assessing Africa’s development trajectory in the past decade & the challenges ahead
Looking at Africa’s development in the past decade, the global financial crisis meant African countries had to look inwards for an appropriate policy response. Just over a decade later, a bigger black swan event is shaking things up again with Covid-19. Ibrahim Mayaki, the CEO of the African Union Development Agency -NEPAD, joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore Africa’s development trajectory in the past decade and how the continent can position for the decade ahead.