Attacq withholds dividend amid COVID-19 headwinds
Property group Attacq has reported a decrease in revenue and headline losses as it battles the impact of COVID-19 on the property sector.
| Updated:
- Tags
- pro
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Africa Data Centres, Benya Cables partner to deliver critical fibre optic technology in Africa
Two of the biggest names on the African continent, Africa Data Centres and Benya Cables are entering into a strategic supply agreement to secure continuous sourcing of critical fibre optic technology and equipment to continue building Africa’s digital future; CNBC Africa spoke to Ahmad Mokhles, COO of Liquid Telecom for more.
Videos
[email protected]: What does the future hold for Mali after military coup?
Mali’s military rulers have appointed the country's former Minister of Defence, Bah Ndaw, as the transitional president, while the head of the August 18th coup Colonel Assimi Goita was appointed as the vice-president. The announcement came on the eve of Mali’s 60th Independence Day celebration which takes place today. Tajudeen Ibrahim, Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: Why nutrition should be part of Africa’s response to the pandemic
Continental nutrition advocates have called upon African Heads of State and Governments to ensure that financing for nutrition is included in their country's COVID-19 response and recovery plans.
Videos
PwC Nigeria: This is how the Common Reporting Standards affects Nigerians
Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service says the System Portal for the Automatic Exchange of Information and Common Reporting Standards has gone Live. The FIRS says it expects all Reporting Financial Institutions to file their reports on or before the 30th of this month. So what does this mean for your relationship with your financial institution? Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020
The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
Brandcom
The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates
Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
Brandcom
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform
Absa launched its online trade finance portal, Trade Management Online, in 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox