How Tesla, GM And Others Will Fix Electric Vehicle Range Anxiety

The popularity and success of Tesla has proven there is demand for electric cars. Automakers are investing millions into an electric powered future. Last year, 143 new EV's launched around the globe. Analysts predict record growth of EV sales in 2021, especially in Europe and China. But in the US, electric vehicles are less than 2% of autos sold annually. Several hurdles remain for the market to really take off and one of the biggest, is charging. CNBC explores the current state of electric charging and how automakers like Tesla, GM and companies like Chargepoint and Electrify America are adding charging infrastructure to increase electric vehicle adoption.
