IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ABN Group sign MoU to host first virtual India-Africa Summit

At a time when global economies are reeling from the impact of COVID-19, the opportunities are wide open to recalibrate partnerships, to collaborate and to learn from each other to mutual benefit. To this end the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Africa Business News (ABN Group) have recently concluded a Memorandum of Understanding to host the first virtual India-Africa Summit 2020. The summit is aimed at looking at bilateral economic and business opportunities between the countries in Sub Sahara Africa and India, and the event scheduled from 4th to 6th November 2020.