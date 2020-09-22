Kenya ranked among world’s top 10 countries in cyptocurrency adoption
According to a recent report by dubbed the 2020 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report there African countries namely; Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are ranked among the top ten countries in cryptocurrency adoption. Despite the increased awareness, Kenya’s Central Bank previously issued circulars to all Kenyan banks requiring them to refrain from doing business with crypto-based companies. Aerlene Mugambi, Currency Investor and Forex Trader joins CNBC Africa for more.