Kenya ranked among world’s top 10 countries in cyptocurrency adoption

Just over a year after South Sudan’s first mobile money provider, m-Gurush was launched, the world was faced with an unprecedented health crisis; but unlike some other new ventures, m-Gurush has managed to continue introducing new products to its clientele despite the pandemic. In April this year the company introduced international remittances and most recently, their new WhatsApp Chatbot. CNBC Africa spoke to m-Gurush Vice President, Joseph Arinaitwe for more.