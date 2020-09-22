Markets react to Nigeria’s 100bps rate cut

The popularity and success of Tesla has proven there is demand for electric cars. Automakers are investing millions into an electric powered future. Last year, 143 new EV’s launched around the globe. Analysts predict record growth of EV sales in 2021, especially in Europe and China. But in the US, electric vehicles are less than 2% of autos sold annually. Several hurdles remain for the market to really take off and one of the biggest, is charging. CNBC explores the current state of electric charging and how automakers like Tesla, GM and companies like Chargepoint and Electrify America are adding charging infrastructure to increase electric vehicle adoption. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC How Tesla, GM And Others Will Fix Electric Vehicle Range Anxiety...