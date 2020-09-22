Sudan declares economic state of emergency
Beginning of this month Sudan declared an economic state of emergency after its currency fell sharply in recent weeks, setting up special courts to prosecute what officials called a "systematic operation" to vandalize the economy. Anwar Elhaj, Researcher and Political Analyst spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
