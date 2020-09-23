African business leaders remain bullish about continent’s long-term economic growth

According to the 2020 edition of the Africa CEO Survey, 99 per cent of African companies report that the pandemic had a negative impact on their revenue in 2020. However, despite the headwinds, African business leaders exhibit a relatively high degree of confidence about the continent’s long-term economic growth. Moreover, the acceleration of digitization is now establishing itself as an essential component of companies’ recovery strategy. Frederic Maury, Director of Development at the Africa CEO Forum joins CNBC Africa for more.
