DBF22: Crisis Marketing: Finding Opportunities and Trends amidst COVI-19

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Brian Schwartz breaks down the millions of dollars pouring in from different outside groups ahead of the coming Supreme Court confirmation battle in the Senate. Plus, CNBC's Phil Lebeau explains all the twists and turns in the Nikola saga that forced out the founder and executive chairman of the electric vehicle company. 0:37 -- Stocks finish higher after brutal sell-off 0:56 -- Nikola founder steps down with $3B in stock 4:30 -- CNBC Soundcheck 6:39 -- SCOTUS spending 9:37 -- Numbers round » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC...