#DBF22: Crisis Marketing: Finding Opportunities and Trends amidst COVI-19

COVID-19 has taken the world by surprise and negatively impacted several industries. Big events were cancelled, movement of people and goods was restricted and remote working became the new norm. Business owners find themselves in an unprecedented situation. They face unknown challenges of keeping business operational while selling their products and services in a safe new manner. More consumers are spending time online because of less travelling due to working remotely. Finding alternative ways of marketing one's business is vital in these changing times. Join this panel of experts as they delve into the matter of Crisis Marketing: Finding Opportunities and Trends amidst COVI-19.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Nigeria pushes for transparency in govt owned enterprises

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria is working to improve its performance in revenue collection and ensuring transparency through a new initiative where directors of finance and accounts will be deployed to selected federal government’s owned enterprises. Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this conversation.
Read more
Videos

The Big Money Fight Over The Supreme Court, Plus Drama At Nikola: CNBC After Hours

CNBC Africa -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Brian Schwartz breaks down the millions of dollars pouring in from different outside groups ahead of the coming Supreme Court confirmation battle in the Senate. Plus, CNBC's Phil Lebeau explains all the twists and turns in the Nikola saga that forced out the founder and executive chairman of the electric vehicle company. 0:37 -- Stocks finish higher after brutal sell-off 0:56 -- Nikola founder steps down with $3B in stock 4:30 -- CNBC Soundcheck 6:39 -- SCOTUS spending 9:37 -- Numbers round » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC...
Read more
Videos

How Nigeria’s rate cut impacts the money markets

CNBC Africa -
How will the decision to cut Nigeria’s monetary rate to 11.5 per cent shape activities at the country’s fixed income and forex market going forward? Seun Ameye, a Fixed Income Trader at CITI Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Assessing Africa’s development trajectory in the past decade & the challenges ahead

CNBC Africa -
Looking at Africa’s development in the past decade, the global financial crisis meant African countries had to look inwards for an appropriate policy response. Just over a decade later, a bigger black swan event is shaking things up again with Covid-19. Ibrahim Mayaki, the CEO of the African Union Development Agency -NEPAD, joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore Africa’s development trajectory in the past decade and how the continent can position for the decade ahead....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020

Brandcom Partner -
The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
Read more
Brandcom

The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates

Brandcom Partner -
Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
Read more
Brandcom

Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform

Brandcom Partner -
Absa launched its online trade finance portal, Trade Management Online, in 2019
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved