#DBF22: Crisis Marketing: Finding Opportunities and Trends amidst COVI-19
COVID-19 has taken the world by surprise and negatively impacted several industries. Big events were cancelled, movement of people and goods was restricted and remote working became the new norm. Business owners find themselves in an unprecedented situation. They face unknown challenges of keeping business operational while selling their products and services in a safe new manner. More consumers are spending time online because of less travelling due to working remotely. Finding alternative ways of marketing one's business is vital in these changing times. Join this panel of experts as they delve into the matter of Crisis Marketing: Finding Opportunities and Trends amidst COVI-19.