How the U.S-China trade tensions impacts Africa’s free trade agreement

Africa’s largest global trading partner is China; however the vulnerability of global supply chains has intensified with onslaught of the U.S-China trade tensions.
Kenya ranked among world’s top 10 countries in cyptocurrency adoption

CNBC Africa -
According to a recent report by dubbed the 2020 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report there African countries namely; Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are ranked among the top ten countries in cryptocurrency adoption. Despite the increased awareness, Kenya’s Central Bank previously issued circulars to all Kenyan banks requiring them to refrain from doing business with crypto-based companies. Aerlene Mugambi, Currency Investor and Forex Trader joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Why African govts should go local to ensure PPE affordability

CNBC Africa -
The price of Personal Protective Equipment has been a big challenge to many governments, more so with the high costs of importing the highly needed gear in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But could this cost have been brought down by the governments if they looked more inwards and how much would it take? Nguo Yetu CEO, Charity Mwangi spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Sudan declares economic state of emergency

CNBC Africa -
Beginning of this month Sudan declared an economic state of emergency after its currency fell sharply in recent weeks, setting up special courts to prosecute what officials called a "systematic operation" to vandalize the economy. Anwar Elhaj, Researcher and Political Analyst spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Dangote Cement’s Michel Puchercos on the drivers behind solid H1 numbers

CNBC Africa -
Dangote Cement's Group Managing Director and CEO Michel Puchercos says despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cement maker recorded a record high volume of 4.7 metric tons in its pan-African operations. He joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor now ahead of the company's fact behind the figures presentation with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020

The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates

Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform

Absa launched its online trade finance portal, Trade Management Online, in 2019
