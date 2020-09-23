Nigerian equities extend gains for third straight day
Nigeria’s equities market extended gains from the last two sessions largely supported by the oil & gas and consumer goods stocks. Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for more.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Why The U.S. Doesn’t Vote Online
Online voting sounds like a safe and easy solution for the 2020 presidential election, which will be held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The concept isn’t anything new; a dozen countries including Australia, Canada and France have experimented with the format. Estonia has held elections online since as early as 2005. However, when it comes to voting online in the U.S., cybersecurity still remains a major threat as voting online could allow foreign adversaries such as China or Russia to tamper with the election results. Some American voters, including those serving in the military overseas and those voting in local or state elections have been able to vote online in the past. Watch the video to find out why most Americans can’t vote online. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Why The U.S. Doesn’t Vote Onlin...
Videos
#DBF22: Crisis Marketing: Finding Opportunities and Trends amidst COVI-19
COVID-19 has taken the world by surprise and negatively impacted several industries. Big events were cancelled, movement of people and goods was restricted and remote working became the new norm. Business owners find themselves in an unprecedented situation. They face unknown challenges of keeping business operational while selling their products and services in a safe new manner. More consumers are spending time online because of less travelling due to working remotely. Finding alternative ways of marketing one's business is vital in these changing times. Join this panel of experts as they delve into the matter of Crisis Marketing: Finding Opportunities and Trends amidst COVI-19....
Videos
Nigeria’s debt office holds September bond auction
Traders at Access bank say they expect Nigeria’s bond market to resume today’s session with bullish sentiments following the MPC's 100 basis point reduction in the MPR t to 11.50 per cent. Also, the Debt Management Office is expected to conduct its September bond auction today. Bosun Obembe, Forex and Derivatives Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
All On, Auxano Solar sign $1.5m solar panel plant deal
As part of efforts to scale its operations over the next five years, Auxano Solar Nigeria has signed a $1.5 million investment deal with Shell-funded impact investment company All On, for a solar panel assembly plant expansion. Auxano Solar's Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Chuks Umezulora joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020
The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
Brandcom
The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates
Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
Brandcom
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform
Absa launched its online trade finance portal, Trade Management Online, in 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox