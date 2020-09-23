Nigeria’s debt office holds September bond auction
Traders at Access bank say they expect Nigeria’s bond market to resume today’s session with bullish sentiments following the MPC's 100 basis point reduction in the MPR t to 11.50 per cent. Also, the Debt Management Office is expected to conduct its September bond auction today. Bosun Obembe, Forex and Derivatives Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Nigeria’s rate cut impacts the money markets
How will the decision to cut Nigeria’s monetary rate to 11.5 per cent shape activities at the country’s fixed income and forex market going forward? Seun Ameye, a Fixed Income Trader at CITI Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more....
Assessing Africa’s development trajectory in the past decade & the challenges ahead
Looking at Africa’s development in the past decade, the global financial crisis meant African countries had to look inwards for an appropriate policy response. Just over a decade later, a bigger black swan event is shaking things up again with Covid-19. Ibrahim Mayaki, the CEO of the African Union Development Agency -NEPAD, joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore Africa’s development trajectory in the past decade and how the continent can position for the decade ahead....
Markets react to Nigeria’s 100bps rate cut
Nigeria’s equities market closed in the positive territory up at 0.31 per cent ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee’s Meeting were six members voted to cut down the monetary rate to 11.5 per cent. Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex CNBC Africa for more....
