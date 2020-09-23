Why The U.S. Doesn’t Vote Online

Online voting sounds like a safe and easy solution for the 2020 presidential election, which will be held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The concept isn’t anything new; a dozen countries including Australia, Canada and France have experimented with the format. Estonia has held elections online since as early as 2005. However, when it comes to voting online in the U.S., cybersecurity still remains a major threat as voting online could allow foreign adversaries such as China or Russia to tamper with the election results. Some American voters, including those serving in the military overseas and those voting in local or state elections have been able to vote online in the past. Watch the video to find out why most Americans can’t vote online. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Why The U.S. Doesn’t Vote Online
| Updated:

