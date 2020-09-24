The airlines run out of bailout money in six days. Here’s what happens next: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Leslie Josephs lays out the stakes for the airline industry, which will run out of federal bailout funds at the end of the month. Plus, CNBC.com's Annie Palmer breaks down Amazon's disavowal of Echelon's 'Prime Bike.'
Miller Center on how to scale tech enabled sustainable food system enterprises in Africa
Leaders from 18 African technology-enabled social enterprises that contribute to increasing nutrition and food security and/or regenerative environmental systems in the agricultural food chain have been selected to partake in the Food Systems Accelerator, designed to increase economic benefit to smallholder farmers. Pamela Roussos, Chief Community Officer at Miller Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
Accelerating the adoption of digital payments in Tanzania
Tanzania's digital landscape in recent years has grown creating a number of economic opportunities. Mastercard and Selcom recently announced the launch an enhanced mobile payment application that enables people to centralize all their payment cards or supported mobile banking profiles on one digital platform. Sameer Hirji, Executive Director, Selcom Paytech Limited joins CNBC Africa for more.
African business leaders remain bullish about continent’s long-term economic growth
According to the 2020 edition of the Africa CEO Survey, 99 per cent of African companies report that the pandemic had a negative impact on their revenue in 2020. However, despite the headwinds, African business leaders exhibit a relatively high degree of confidence about the continent’s long-term economic growth. Moreover, the acceleration of digitization is now establishing itself as an essential component of companies’ recovery strategy. Frederic Maury, Director of Development at the Africa CEO Forum joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why The U.S. Doesn’t Vote Online
Online voting sounds like a safe and easy solution for the 2020 presidential election, which will be held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The concept isn’t anything new; a dozen countries including Australia, Canada and France have experimented with the format. Estonia has held elections online since as early as 2005. However, when it comes to voting online in the U.S., cybersecurity still remains a major threat as voting online could allow foreign adversaries such as China or Russia to tamper with the election results. Some American voters, including those serving in the military overseas and those voting in local or state elections have been able to vote online in the past. Watch the video to find out why most Americans can’t vote online. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Why The U.S. Doesn’t Vote Onlin...
Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success
In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020
The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates
Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
