How have small businesses fared during the COVID-19 lock-down?
COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on small and medium-sized businesses, with some unfortunately having to shut their doors permanently. As small businesses navigate the challenging environment, digital transformation has become imperative for their survival. In light of this, Yoco has launched a Small Business Recovery Monitor. The company provides card machines and online payment tools to over 80 000 small businesses. Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco joins CNBC Africa for more.