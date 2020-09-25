How intelligent capital is essential in helping SMEs recover from COVID-19

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development says if the world economy is to move away from the edge of depression and claw its way back towards sustainable growth and development, it must recover more effectively than it did from the Global Financial Crisis a decade ago. UNCTAD also stressed that a return to pre-pandemic austerity will reduce annual global growth by one percentage point and increase the global unemployment rate by 2 percentage points until 2030. Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professionals joins CNBC Africa for more.