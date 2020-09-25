How intelligent capital is essential in helping SMEs recover from COVID-19

Throughout this pandemic, we've seen tens of initiatives geared at providing support for struggling SMEs and entrepreneurs in the region. One prolific player in this arena has been Entrepreneurial Solutions Partners and this time, they're partnering up with the MasterCard Foundation's 'Hanga Ahazaza' program to elevate young tourism entrepreneurs and even entrepreneurs in the making by providing them with Intelligent Capital. Charity Kabango, Director & Co-Founder, Entrepreneurial Solutions Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
More from CNBC Africa

Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill gets renewed traction

Nigeria’s President, Muhamamdu Buhari is expected to send a revised version of the Petroleum Industry Bill to the Senate for consideration and approval next week. The much-awaited 20-year-old bill is expected to revamp Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, improve local content and drive both local and domestic investments. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Plotting the path to global recovery

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development says if the world economy is to move away from the edge of depression and claw its way back towards sustainable growth and development, it must recover more effectively than it did from the Global Financial Crisis a decade ago. UNCTAD also stressed that a return to pre-pandemic austerity will reduce annual global growth by one percentage point and increase the global unemployment rate by 2 percentage points until 2030. Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professionals joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA Express receives lifeline from employees

SA Express is another embattled state owned airline which was due to get its wings clipped amid the tough economic landscape for the airlines industry, but they have received a lifeline from its employees. SA Express employees under a group called Fly SAX has been given the green light to buy the airline and return it to the skies. Aviation Analyst, Desmond Latham joins CNBC Africa for more.
Outlook for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s time in office

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is faced with a difficult road ahead, since his election into presidency in May last year.
Partner Content

Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success

In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020

The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates

Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
