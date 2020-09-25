I&M Bank Rwanda rights issue officially open

Nigeria is looking to plug its housing deficit with a new initiative called the Family Homes Financing Initiative. Owing property in Nigeria usually comes with huge lumpsum payments and the hurdles are usually higher for the first-time homeowner. Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Chief Commercial Officer of Mixta Africa joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how the obstacles to owning a home in Nigeria could be whittled down.