I&M Bank Rwanda rights issue officially open
In a bid to recapitalize, I&M Bank has today officially opened applications for its new rights issue that will end on the 16th of October.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
COVID-19: How the pandemic is reshaping the digital landscape in SSA
The global pandemic has had a profound impact on the digital landscape in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as across the world. GSMA Thrive Africa, brings together the continent’s leaders to create Africa’s most influential technology experience. Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA Thrive Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Is Nigeria getting closer to affordable housing?
Nigeria is looking to plug its housing deficit with a new initiative called the Family Homes Financing Initiative. Owing property in Nigeria usually comes with huge lumpsum payments and the hurdles are usually higher for the first-time homeowner. Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Chief Commercial Officer of Mixta Africa joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how the obstacles to owning a home in Nigeria could be whittled down.
Videos
Miller Center on how to scale tech enabled sustainable food system enterprises in Africa
Leaders from 18 African technology-enabled social enterprises that contribute to increasing nutrition and food security and/or regenerative environmental systems in the agricultural food chain have been selected to partake in the Food Systems Accelerator, designed to increase economic benefit to smallholder farmers. Pamela Roussos, Chief Community Officer at Miller Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Accelerating the adoption of digital payments in Tanzania
Tanzania's digital landscape in recent years has grown creating a number of economic opportunities. Mastercard and Selcom recently announced the launch an enhanced mobile payment application that enables people to centralize all their payment cards or supported mobile banking profiles on one digital platform. Sameer Hirji, Executive Director, Selcom Paytech Limited joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success
In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
Brandcom
The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020
The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
Brandcom
The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates
Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox