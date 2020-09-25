Nigeria’s fixed income & forex market review

Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income at UBA joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for a recap of Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market this week.
| Updated:

I&M Bank Rwanda rights issue officially open

In a bid to recapitalize, I&M Bank has today officially opened applications for its new rights issue that will end on the 16th of October.
Nigeria’s NSE sustains week-long bullish run

The bulls dominated trade at Nigeria’s equities market all week. Moses Hammed, Research Analyst at Investment One Financial Services joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for more a recap of the highlights of this week’s trade at the Lagos bourse....
Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill gets renewed traction

Nigeria’s President, Muhamamdu Buhari is expected to send a revised version of the Petroleum Industry Bill to the Senate for consideration and approval next week. The much-awaited 20-year-old bill is expected to revamp Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, improve local content and drive both local and domestic investments. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success

In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020

The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates

Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
