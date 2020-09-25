Outlook for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s time in office
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is faced with a difficult road ahead, since his election into presidency in May last year.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Accelerating the adoption of digital payments in Tanzania
Tanzania's digital landscape in recent years has grown creating a number of economic opportunities. Mastercard and Selcom recently announced the launch an enhanced mobile payment application that enables people to centralize all their payment cards or supported mobile banking profiles on one digital platform. Sameer Hirji, Executive Director, Selcom Paytech Limited joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
African business leaders remain bullish about continent’s long-term economic growth
According to the 2020 edition of the Africa CEO Survey, 99 per cent of African companies report that the pandemic had a negative impact on their revenue in 2020. However, despite the headwinds, African business leaders exhibit a relatively high degree of confidence about the continent’s long-term economic growth. Moreover, the acceleration of digitization is now establishing itself as an essential component of companies’ recovery strategy. Frederic Maury, Director of Development at the Africa CEO Forum joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
All On, Auxano Solar sign $1.5m solar panel plant deal
As part of efforts to scale its operations over the next five years, Auxano Solar Nigeria has signed a $1.5 million investment deal with Shell-funded impact investment company All On, for a solar panel assembly plant expansion. Auxano Solar's Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Chuks Umezulora joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.
Videos
How the U.S-China trade tensions impacts Africa’s free trade agreement
Africa’s largest global trading partner is China; however the vulnerability of global supply chains has intensified with onslaught of the U.S-China trade tensions.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success
In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
Brandcom
The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020
The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
Brandcom
The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates
Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox