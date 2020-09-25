What Europe’s Coronavirus Second Wave Means for Americans: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. A second wave of coronavirus infection overtakes Europe as the United States mourns 200,000 Covid-19 deaths — the most of any country in the world. The 'After Hours' team asks public health experts and epidemiologists what notes Americans should be taking as Europe tries to tamp down on infection, and flu season approaches. 0:43 -- Dow, S&P 500 post 4 straight weeks of losses 1:03 -- Why Wall Street is leading the charge back to bring employees back into the office 4:10 -- CNBC Soundcheck 7:51 -- Europe's second wave of Covid-19 12:03 - Numbers Round » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC
