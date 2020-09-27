The U.S. defense industry wasn’t spared from the economic crunch caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Despite this, fighter jets continue to sell, and manufacturers are still seeking new markets to expand into. But the emerging disruption to the industry from unmanned aircraft and artificial intelligence has the potential to reshape the entire industry. Here’s a look at the big business of fighter jets. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC The Big Business Of Fighter Jets