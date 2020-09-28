COVID-19 lock-down: Nigeria looks to re-open land borders
Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the land borders may soon be reopened after they were shut since August last year to curtail smuggling activities. Muda Yusuf, Director-General of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Steve Osho, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
