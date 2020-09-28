Namibia’s second quarter GDP contracts by 11.1%
Namibia’s second quarter GDP contracted by 11.1 per cent, this was in line with market expectations despite a surge in activity in its Agriculture sector. A slew of African countries will also release GDP numbers this week with eyes on Kenya, Botswana and Mauritius. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
